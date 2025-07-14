U.S. Air Force and Polizei Strengthen Ties in Joint Drone Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Stefan Herres, Speicher district police officer, observes the 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal flight conduct their responsibilities during a joint unmanned aircraft systems response exercise at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, July 29, 2025. This joint exercise enhanced coordination between the U.S. Air Force and local law enforcement agencies, strengthening regional security through advanced drone detection capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Maria Umanzor Guzman)