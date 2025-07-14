U.S. Air Force and Polizei Strengthen Ties in Joint Drone Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Christopher Jutz, Polizeikommissar with the Bitburg Polizei Station, sets up a drone during a joint unmanned aircraft systems response exercise at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, July 29, 2025. The exercise tested

joint response capabilities and streamlined communications between U.S. Air Force and local law enforcement agencies against unauthorized drone activity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Maria Umanzor Guzman)