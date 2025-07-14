U.S. Air Force and Polizei Strengthen Ties in Joint Drone Exercise

Christopher Jutz, Polizeikommissar with the Bitburg Polizei Station, sets up a drone during a joint unmanned aircraft systems response exercise at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, July 29, 2025. The exercise tested
joint response capabilities and streamlined communications between U.S. Air Force and local law enforcement agencies against unauthorized drone activity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Maria Umanzor Guzman)
Date Taken:
|07.28.2025
Date Posted:
|07.30.2025 09:34
Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
