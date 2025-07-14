U.S. Air Force and Polizei Strengthen Ties in Joint Drone Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S Air Force Capt. Juliane Breault, 52nd Security Forces Squadron operations officer, reviews drone updates with Wittlich and Bitburg Polizei members during a joint unmanned aircraft systems response exercise at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, July 29, 2025. The exercise strengthened cooperation between U.S. and German law enforcement, enhancing joint response capabilities against unauthorized drone activity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Maria Umanzor Guzman)