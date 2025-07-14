Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Air Force and Polizei Strengthen Ties in Joint Drone Exercise [Image 1 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Air Force and Polizei Strengthen Ties in Joint Drone Exercise

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.28.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Maria Umanzor Guzman 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    U.S Air Force Capt. Juliane Breault, 52nd Security Forces Squadron operations officer, reviews drone updates with Wittlich and Bitburg Polizei members during a joint unmanned aircraft systems response exercise at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, July 29, 2025. The exercise strengthened cooperation between U.S. and German law enforcement, enhancing joint response capabilities against unauthorized drone activity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Maria Umanzor Guzman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2025
    Date Posted: 07.30.2025 09:34
    Photo ID: 9227411
    VIRIN: 250729-F-CJ696-1256
    Resolution: 6263x4175
    Size: 6.42 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force and Polizei Strengthen Ties in Joint Drone Exercise [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Maria Umanzor Guzman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Air Force and Polizei Strengthen Ties in Joint Drone Exercise
    U.S. Air Force and Polizei Strengthen Ties in Joint Drone Exercise
    U.S. Air Force and Polizei Strengthen Ties in Joint Drone Exercise
    U.S. Air Force and Polizei Strengthen Ties in Joint Drone Exercise
    U.S. Air Force and Polizei Strengthen Ties in Joint Drone Exercise
    U.S. Air Force and Polizei Strengthen Ties in Joint Drone Exercise
    U.S. Air Force and Polizei Strengthen Ties in Joint Drone Exercise
    U.S. Air Force and Polizei Strengthen Ties in Joint Drone Exercise
    U.S. Air Force and Polizei Strengthen Ties in Joint Drone Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    joint training
    52nd FW
    Saber Nation
    allies and partners

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download