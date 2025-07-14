U.S. Air Force and Polizei Strengthen Ties in Joint Drone Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nathan Sands, 52nd Security Forces Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of counter unmanned aircraft systems, prepares a drone during a joint UAS response exercise at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, July 29, 2025. This joint exercise enhanced coordination between the U.S. Air Force and local law enforcement agencies, strengthening regional security through advanced drone detection capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Maria Umanzor Guzman)