U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nathan Sands, 52nd Security Forces Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of counter unmanned aircraft systems, prepares a drone during a joint UAS response exercise at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, July 29, 2025. This joint exercise enhanced coordination between the U.S. Air Force and local law enforcement agencies, strengthening regional security through advanced drone detection capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Maria Umanzor Guzman)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2025 09:34
|Photo ID:
|9227414
|VIRIN:
|250729-F-CJ696-1027
|Resolution:
|6690x4460
|Size:
|6.11 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Air Force and Polizei Strengthen Ties in Joint Drone Exercise [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Maria Umanzor Guzman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.