U.S. Air Force and Polizei Strengthen Ties in Joint Drone Exercise

Christopher Jutz, left, Polizeikommissar with the Bitburg Polizei Station, demonstrates drone updates to Stefan Herres, middle, Speicher district police officer, and Sven Lehrke, right, Wittlich Police Station deputy head, during a joint unmanned aircraft systems response exercise at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, July 29, 2025. The exercise strengthened cooperation between U.S. and German law enforcement, enhancing joint response capabilities against unauthorized drone activity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Maria Umanzor Guzman)