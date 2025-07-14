Ready to Respond: 52nd Fighter Wing tests crisis capabilities during MARE

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Tristan Marquez, 52nd Medical Group Warrior Operational Medical Clinic technician, and simulated casualty, awaits treatment during a Major Accident Response Exercise at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, July 30, 2025. The MARE tested and evaluated the ability of first responders to identify, triage and treat simulated injuries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jarad A. Denton)