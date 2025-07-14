Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ready to Respond: 52nd Fighter Wing tests crisis capabilities during MARE [Image 11 of 11]

    Ready to Respond: 52nd Fighter Wing tests crisis capabilities during MARE

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, GERMANY

    07.30.2025

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jarad Denton 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Tristan Marquez, 52nd Medical Group Warrior Operational Medical Clinic technician, and simulated casualty, awaits treatment during a Major Accident Response Exercise at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, July 30, 2025. The MARE tested and evaluated the ability of first responders to identify, triage and treat simulated injuries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jarad A. Denton)

    Date Taken: 07.30.2025
    Date Posted: 07.30.2025 08:15
    VIRIN: 250730-F-UE958-1223
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, DE
    must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    response
    accident
    readiness
    air force
    exercise
    spangdahlem

