    Ready to Respond: 52nd Fighter Wing tests crisis capabilities during MARE [Image 8 of 11]

    Ready to Respond: 52nd Fighter Wing tests crisis capabilities during MARE

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, GERMANY

    07.30.2025

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jarad Denton 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Juellz Stribling, 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron fire protection specialist, responds to a simulated fuel leak during a Major Accident Response Exercise on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, July 30, 2025. During the MARE, first responders were evaluated on their ability to identify, assess and mitigate a range of crisis scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jarad A. Denton)

