Ready to Respond: 52nd Fighter Wing tests crisis capabilities during MARE

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Juellz Stribling, 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron fire protection specialist, responds to a simulated fuel leak during a Major Accident Response Exercise on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, July 30, 2025. During the MARE, first responders were evaluated on their ability to identify, assess and mitigate a range of crisis scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jarad A. Denton)