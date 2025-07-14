Ready to Respond: 52nd Fighter Wing tests crisis capabilities during MARE

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jacob Parker, 52nd Medical Group medical technician, center left, treats a simulated wound on Airman 1st Class Daniel Hartley, center right, 52nd MDG pediatrics technician, during a Major Accident Response Exercise, July 30, 2025. The MARE is a means for the Wing Inspection Team to assess and evaluate how first responders react to realistic emergency scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jarad A. Denton)