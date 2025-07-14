Ready to Respond: 52nd Fighter Wing tests crisis capabilities during MARE

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jared Waddell, 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron fire protection specialist, left, escorts U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Ashley Fountain, 52nd Medical Group education and training flight chief, to a casualty triage location during a Major Accident Response Exercise at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, July 30, 2025. During the exercise, simulated casualties were identified, evaluated and treated on-scene by emergency responders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jarad A. Denton)