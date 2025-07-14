Ready to Respond: 52nd Fighter Wing tests crisis capabilities during MARE

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron fire protection Airmen, create a barrier to prevent the spread of a simulated fuel spill during a Major Accident Response Exercise on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, July 30, 2025. During the exercise, first responders attended to simulated casualties and damages as a means to evaluate their skills and readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jarad A. Denton)