Ready to Respond: 52nd Fighter Wing tests crisis capabilities during MARE

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Daniel Griffin, 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron fire protection specialist, right, escorts U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Ashley Fountain, 52nd Medical Group education and training flight chief, to a casualty collection point during a Major Accident Response Exercise at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, July 30, 2025. During the MARE, simulated casualties were assessed and treated by on-scene first responders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jarad A. Denton)