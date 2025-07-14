Emergency responders coordinate actions during a Major Accident Response Exercise at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, July 30, 2025. The MARE is an essential evaluation to assess how participants handle realistic and complex scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jarad A. Denton)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2025 08:15
|Photo ID:
|9227310
|VIRIN:
|250730-F-UE958-1198
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|7.94 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ready to Respond: 52nd Fighter Wing tests crisis capabilities during MARE [Image 11 of 11], by SMSgt Jarad Denton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.