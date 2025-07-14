Fueling the Fight: Bilateral Hot Pit Operations at Misawa Air Base during REFORPAC 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Eric Murray, 14th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot, responds with a “Samurai Wood” hand sign to a 14th Fighter Generation Squadron Airman during exercise Resolute Force Pacific 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 23, 2025. The exercise validates Pacific Air Forces’ capacity to lead large-scale, multinational contingency operations with more than 12,000 personnel and 400 aircraft being mobilized. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)