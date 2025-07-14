Fueling the Fight: Bilateral Hot Pit Operations at Misawa Air Base during REFORPAC 2025

U.S. Air Force Capt. Eric Murray, 14th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot, responds with a “Samurai Wood” hand sign to a 14th Fighter Generation Squadron Airman during exercise Resolute Force Pacific 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 23, 2025. The exercise validates Pacific Air Forces’ capacity to lead large-scale, multinational contingency operations with more than 12,000 personnel and 400 aircraft being mobilized. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2025 19:17
|Photo ID:
|9226600
|VIRIN:
|250723-F-NU460-1067
|Resolution:
|5694x3796
|Size:
|7.66 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
