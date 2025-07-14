Fueling the Fight: Bilateral Hot Pit Operations at Misawa Air Base during REFORPAC 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Japan Air Self-Defense Force airmen assigned to the 3rd Air Wing observe a hot pit refueling of an 14th Fighter Squadron F-16C Fighting Falcon as part of exercise Resolute Force Pacific 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 23, 2025. The exercise enhances interoperability, strengthens partnerships, and demonstrates our collective commitment to maintaining regional stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)