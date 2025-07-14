Fueling the Fight: Bilateral Hot Pit Operations at Misawa Air Base during REFORPAC 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 14th Fighter Generation Squadron and the 35th Logistics Readiness Squadron prepare an F-16C Fighting Falcon for hot pit refueling during exercise Resolute Force Pacific 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 23, 2025. The exercise spans more than 50 locations across the Pacific, sharpening the U.S. Air Force’s ability to rapidly deploy, sustain operations and project airpower in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)