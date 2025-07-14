U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 14th Fighter Generation Squadron and the 35th Logistics Readiness Squadron prepare an F-16C Fighting Falcon for hot pit refueling during exercise Resolute Force Pacific 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 23, 2025. The exercise spans more than 50 locations across the Pacific, sharpening the U.S. Air Force’s ability to rapidly deploy, sustain operations and project airpower in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2025 19:17
|Photo ID:
|9226602
|VIRIN:
|250723-F-NU460-1256
|Resolution:
|7829x5219
|Size:
|21.93 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fueling the Fight: Bilateral Hot Pit Operations at Misawa Air Base during REFORPAC 2025 [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Andre Medina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.