U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kevin Wood, 14th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, unhooks a fuel line from a 14th Fighter SquadronF-16C Fighting Falcon during a hot pit refueling as part of exercise Resolute Force Pacific 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 23, 2025. The REFORPAC exercise is part of the Department of the Air Force’s first-in-a-generation Department-Level-Exercise series designed to enhance readiness, strengthen multilateral interoperability and ensure mission success in contested and dynamic environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2025 19:17
|Photo ID:
|9226594
|VIRIN:
|250723-F-NU460-1159
|Resolution:
|6475x4317
|Size:
|13.58 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fueling the Fight: Bilateral Hot Pit Operations at Misawa Air Base during REFORPAC 2025 [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Andre Medina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.