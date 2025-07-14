Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fueling the Fight: Bilateral Hot Pit Operations at Misawa Air Base during REFORPAC 2025 [Image 4 of 7]

    Fueling the Fight: Bilateral Hot Pit Operations at Misawa Air Base during REFORPAC 2025

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.22.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kevin Wood, 14th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, unhooks a fuel line from a 14th Fighter SquadronF-16C Fighting Falcon during a hot pit refueling as part of exercise Resolute Force Pacific 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 23, 2025. The REFORPAC exercise is part of the Department of the Air Force’s first-in-a-generation Department-Level-Exercise series designed to enhance readiness, strengthen multilateral interoperability and ensure mission success in contested and dynamic environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)

    Date Taken: 07.22.2025
    Date Posted: 07.29.2025 19:17
    Photo ID: 9226594
    VIRIN: 250723-F-NU460-1159
    Resolution: 6475x4317
    Size: 13.58 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fueling the Fight: Bilateral Hot Pit Operations at Misawa Air Base during REFORPAC 2025 [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Andre Medina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    Misawa AB
    REFORPAC
    PACAF
    DLE2025
    35th AEW

