    Fueling the Fight: Bilateral Hot Pit Operations at Misawa Air Base during REFORPAC 2025 [Image 1 of 7]

    Fueling the Fight: Bilateral Hot Pit Operations at Misawa Air Base during REFORPAC 2025

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.22.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Logan Evans, 14th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, holds a dead man’s switch during a hot pit refueling of an F-16C Fighting Falcon as part of exercise Resolute Force Pacific 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 23, 2025. The REFORPAC exercise spans more than 50 locations across the Pacific, sharpening the U.S. Air Force’s ability to rapidly deploy, sustain operations and project airpower in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)

    Date Taken: 07.22.2025
    Date Posted: 07.29.2025 19:17
    Photo ID: 9226588
    VIRIN: 250723-F-NU460-1122
    Resolution: 6717x4478
    Size: 11.3 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Fueling the Fight: Bilateral Hot Pit Operations at Misawa Air Base during REFORPAC 2025
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    Misawa AB
    REFORPAC
    PACAF
    DLE2025
    35th AEW

