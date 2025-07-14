Fueling the Fight: Bilateral Hot Pit Operations at Misawa Air Base during REFORPAC 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Logan Evans, 14th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, holds a dead man’s switch during a hot pit refueling of an F-16C Fighting Falcon as part of exercise Resolute Force Pacific 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 23, 2025. The REFORPAC exercise spans more than 50 locations across the Pacific, sharpening the U.S. Air Force’s ability to rapidly deploy, sustain operations and project airpower in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)