Fueling the Fight: Bilateral Hot Pit Operations at Misawa Air Base during REFORPAC 2025

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Logan Evans, 14th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, marshals a 14th Fighter Squadron F-16C Fighting Falcon into a hardened aircraft shelter for a hot pit refueling as part of exercise Resolute Force Pacific 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 23, 2025. The REFORPAC exercise is part of the Department of the Air Force’s first-in-a-generation Department-Level-Exercise series designed to enhance readiness, strengthen multilateral interoperability and ensure mission success in contested and dynamic environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)