Bulgarian Chief of Defence visits Thracian Star 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Bulgarian Armed Forces Admiral Emil Eftimov, left, Chief of Defence, and U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Brent Smith, 510th Fighter Squadron detachment commander, shake hands during Thracian Star 25 at Bezmer Air Base, Bulgaria, July 23, 2025. Through multinational F-16 Fighting Falcon integration and combined air operations, Thracian Star 25 showcases NATO’s ability to operate cohesively across diverse fleets, platforms and tactics. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jenna A. Bond)