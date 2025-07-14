Bulgarian Chief of Defence visits Thracian Star 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Bulgarian Armed Forces Admiral Emil Eftimov, Chief of Defence, talks with members of the U.S. Embassy in Sofia, Bulgaria, during Thracian Star 25 at Bezmer Air Base, Bulgaria, July 23, 2025. This exercise supports the Bulgarian air force’s transition from Soviet-era aircraft to the most advanced F-16 ever, with Bulgaria’s first F-16 Block delivered in April 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jenna A. Bond)