    Bulgarian Chief of Defence visits Thracian Star 25 [Image 5 of 8]

    Bulgarian Chief of Defence visits Thracian Star 25

    BEZMER, BULGARIA

    07.23.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Jenna Bond 

    31st Fighter Wing

    Bulgarian Armed Forces Admiral Emil Eftimov, left, Chief of Defence, and U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Brent Smith, 510th Fighter Squadron detachment commander, shake hands during Thracian Star 25 at Bezmer Air Base, Bulgaria, July 23, 2025. Through multinational F-16 Fighting Falcon integration and combined air operations, Thracian Star 25 showcases NATO’s ability to operate cohesively across diverse fleets, platforms and tactics. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jenna A. Bond)

    Date Taken: 07.23.2025
    Date Posted: 07.27.2025 07:50
    Photo ID: 9206882
    VIRIN: 250723-F-MO337-2086
    Resolution: 3684x2451
    Size: 1.2 MB
    Location: BEZMER, BG
    This work, Bulgarian Chief of Defence visits Thracian Star 25 [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Jenna Bond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Stronger Together
    NATO

