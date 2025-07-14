Bulgarian Chief of Defence visits Thracian Star 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force 510th Fighter Squadron leadership based out of Aviano Air Base and Bulgarian Armed Forces leadership watch F-16 Fighting Falcons take off from the air traffic control tower during Thracian Star 25 at Bezmer Air Base, Bulgaria, July 23, 2025. This exercise supports the Bulgarian air force’s transition from Soviet-era aircraft to the most advanced F-16 ever, with Bulgaria’s first F-16 Block delivered in April 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jenna A. Bond)