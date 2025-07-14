Bulgarian Chief of Defence visits Thracian Star 25

Bulgarian Armed Forces Admiral Emil Eftimov, left, Chief of Defence, and U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Brent Smith, 510th Fighter Squadron detachment commander, hold up a portrait of an F-16 Fighting Falcon during Thracian Star 25 at Bezmer Air Base, Bulgaria, July 23, 2025. Through multinational F-16 integration and combined air operations, Thracian Star 25 showcases NATO’s ability to operate cohesively across diverse fleets, platforms and tactics. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jenna A. Bond)
