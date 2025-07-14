Bulgarian Chief of Defence visits Thracian Star 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Bulgarian Armed Forces Admiral Emil Eftimov, left, Chief of Defence, and U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Brent Smith, 510th Fighter Squadron detachment commander, hold up a portrait of an F-16 Fighting Falcon during Thracian Star 25 at Bezmer Air Base, Bulgaria, July 23, 2025. Through multinational F-16 integration and combined air operations, Thracian Star 25 showcases NATO’s ability to operate cohesively across diverse fleets, platforms and tactics. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jenna A. Bond)