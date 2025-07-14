Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bulgarian Chief of Defence visits Thracian Star 25 [Image 2 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Bulgarian Chief of Defence visits Thracian Star 25

    BEZMER, BULGARIA

    07.23.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Jenna Bond 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Michael Durham, 510th Fighter Squadron exercise project officer, wears a Thracian Star 25 510th FS patch at Bezmer Air Base, Bulgaria, July 23, 2025. Through multinational F-16 Fighting Falcon integration and combined air operations, Thracian Star 25 showcases NATO’s ability to operate cohesively across diverse fleets, platforms and tactics. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jenna A. Bond)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2025
    Date Posted: 07.27.2025 07:50
    Photo ID: 9206879
    VIRIN: 250723-F-MO337-2045
    Resolution: 4006x2665
    Size: 790.63 KB
    Location: BEZMER, BG
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bulgarian Chief of Defence visits Thracian Star 25 [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Jenna Bond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Bulgarian Chief of Defence visits Thracian Star 25
    Bulgarian Chief of Defence visits Thracian Star 25
    Bulgarian Chief of Defence visits Thracian Star 25
    Bulgarian Chief of Defence visits Thracian Star 25
    Bulgarian Chief of Defence visits Thracian Star 25
    Bulgarian Chief of Defence visits Thracian Star 25
    Bulgarian Chief of Defence visits Thracian Star 25
    Bulgarian Chief of Defence visits Thracian Star 25

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Stronger Together
    NATO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download