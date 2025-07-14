Bulgarian Chief of Defence visits Thracian Star 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Michael Durham, 510th Fighter Squadron exercise project officer, wears a Thracian Star 25 510th FS patch at Bezmer Air Base, Bulgaria, July 23, 2025. Through multinational F-16 Fighting Falcon integration and combined air operations, Thracian Star 25 showcases NATO’s ability to operate cohesively across diverse fleets, platforms and tactics. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jenna A. Bond)