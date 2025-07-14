Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy and Marine Amphibious Assault 24 July 25 [Image 7 of 8]

    U.S. Navy and Marine Amphibious Assault 24 July 25

    AUSTRALIA

    07.24.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Matthew Keeler 

    340th Public Affairs Detachment

    A U.S. Navy landing craft, air cushion (LCAC) kicks up sand and water as it lands onto the beach in Queensland, Australia, July 24, 2025. The professionalism and skill of the U.S. Sailors on the beach and LCAC means they can direct the craft directly where it is best to deploy the U.S. Marines onboard to support Talisman Sabre 25. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Matthew Keeler)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2025
    Date Posted: 07.26.2025 08:18
    Photo ID: 9206053
    VIRIN: 250724-A-IX878-3064
    Resolution: 5503x4127
    Size: 4.23 MB
    Location: AU
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy and Marine Amphibious Assault 24 July 25 [Image 8 of 8], by MSG Matthew Keeler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    United States Marine Corps
    Japanese army
    USMC
    U.S. Navy
    talismansaber25

