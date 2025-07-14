U.S. Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit move down the beach after deploying from a U.S. Navy landing craft, air cushion during Talisman Sabre 25 in Queensland, Australia,
July 24, 2025. The Marines carried their gear ashore, prepared to transition into the next phase of training. . Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Matthew Keeler)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2025 08:18
|Photo ID:
|9206052
|VIRIN:
|250724-A-IX878-3030
|Resolution:
|5877x4408
|Size:
|4.47 MB
|Location:
|AU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy and Marine Amphibious Assault 24 July 25 [Image 8 of 8], by MSG Matthew Keeler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.