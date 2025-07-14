U.S. Navy and Marine Amphibious Assault 24 July 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit move down the beach after deploying from a U.S. Navy landing craft, air cushion during Talisman Sabre 25 in Queensland, Australia,

July 24, 2025. The Marines carried their gear ashore, prepared to transition into the next phase of training. . Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Matthew Keeler)