U.S. Navy and Marine Amphibious Assault 24 July 25

Soldiers from the Japanese Army rapidly deploy from their amphibious assault vehicle after they landed on the beach in Queensland, Australia, July 24, 2025. The Japanese and U.S. Marine Corps combined to take the beach with amphibious assault craft as part of bilateral training during Talisman Sabre 25. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Matthew Keeler)