U.S. Navy and Marine Amphibious Assault 24 July 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Sailor ground guides U.S. Marines and their equipment from a U.S. Navy landing craft, air cushion in Queensland, Australia, July 24, 2025. The deployment of U.S. Navy and Marines were to support exercise Talisman Sabre 25. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Matthew Keeler)