U.S. Navy and Marine Amphibious Assault 24 July 25

A U.S. Navy landing craft, air cushion (LCAC) kicks up sand and water as it lands onto the beach in Queensland, Australia, July 24, 2025. The speed and efficiency of the U.S. Sailors allow the U.S. Marines aboard the craft to quickly and safely deploy their troops and equipment to continue on mission. The LCAC deployed U.S. Marines as part of Talisman Sabre 25. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Matthew Keeler)