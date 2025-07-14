U.S. Navy and Marine Amphibious Assault 24 July 25

U.S. Marines deploy down the ramp of a U.S. Navy landing craft, air cushion (LCAC) and onto the beach in Queensland, Australia, July 24, 2025. The LCAC deployed U.S. Marines from the USS Rushmore (LSD-47) to support the training during Talisman Sabre 25. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Matthew Keeler)
