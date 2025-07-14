Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy and Marine Amphibious Assault 24 July 25

    U.S. Navy and Marine Amphibious Assault 24 July 25

    AUSTRALIA

    07.24.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Matthew Keeler 

    340th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Marines deploy down the ramp of a U.S. Navy landing craft, air cushion (LCAC) and onto the beach in Queensland, Australia, July 24, 2025. The LCAC deployed U.S. Marines from the USS Rushmore (LSD-47) to support the training during Talisman Sabre 25. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Matthew Keeler)

    Date Taken: 07.24.2025
    VIRIN: 250724-A-IX878-3016
    This work, U.S. Navy and Marine Amphibious Assault 24 July 25 [Image 8 of 8], by MSG Matthew Keeler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    United States Marine Corps
    Japanese Army
    TalismanSaber
    USMC
    U.S. Navy
    talismansaber25

