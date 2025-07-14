U.S. Navy and Marine Amphibious Assault 24 July 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Ocean water conceals a U.S. Navy landing craft, air cushion (LCAC) as the vehicle lands onto the beach on in Queensland, Australia, July 24, 2025. The professionalism and skill of the U.S. Sailors allow the pilot and beach team to guide the large craft to the best place to deploy U.S Marine Corps troops and equipment to support Talisman Sabre 25. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Matthew Keeler)