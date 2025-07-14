A MC-130J takes off for its first flight with new aerodynamic Finlets attached to the aircraft at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, July 16, 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Michelle Gigante)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2025 21:48
|Photo ID:
|9202823
|VIRIN:
|250716-F-AL359-1056
|Resolution:
|3000x1996
|Size:
|462.43 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, MC-130J Finlets [Image 9 of 9], by Michelle Gigante, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Sleeker skies: MC-130J tests new aerodynamic enhancements
No keywords found.