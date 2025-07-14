Sleeker skies: MC-130J tests new aerodynamic enhancements

Photo By Samuel King Jr. | A 3D-printed Finlet sits on each side of a MC-130J’s tailfin waiting to be tested...... read more read more Photo By Samuel King Jr. | A 3D-printed Finlet sits on each side of a MC-130J’s tailfin waiting to be tested July 9 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. The 417th Flight Test Squadron’s air crew and engineers will analyze the Finlets’ flight and air handling qualities as well as the aircraft’s airdrop compatibility with the new additions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Samuel King Jr.) see less | View Image Page

EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. -- Newly-installed drag reduction devices called Finlets are currently undergoing flight testing on MC-130Js. Finlets are passive, fin-like devices attached to the rear of the aircraft which smooth airflow and reduce drag, enhancing fuel efficiency and improving operational capabilities.



The goal of the developmental flight test, conducted by the 417th Flight Test Squadron, was to determine the airworthiness of the 3D-printed Finlets, mounted on the aircraft’s rear door and on both sides of the tail fin. The 417th FLTS’s air crew and engineers will analyze the Finlets’ flight and air handling qualities as well as the aircraft’s airdrop compatibility with the new additions.



“Our goal with the developmental testing is to first make sure the Finlets are safe in flight,” said Caleb Reeves, 417th FLTS engineer.



These new additions are a possible cost-saving initiative that could lead to longer C-130 flight range and better fuel efficiency. Relying on their experience with commercial airlines, Vortex Control Technologies developed Finlets, which are estimated to reduce drag by approximately six to eight percent.



The multi-year effort to bring Finlet technology to the flightline is the result of a partnership with the Air Force Operational Energy Office, Air Force Special Operations Command, the Special Operations Forces/Personnel Recovery Program Office, the Air Force Research Lab and the Defense Innovation Unit.



“It is an exciting day for the Department of the Air Force for Finlets to reach this milestone in research, testing and development as we seek to rapidly deploy innovative technology,” said Roberto Guerrero, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Operational Energy, Safety and Occupational Health. “Drag reduction initiatives like Finlets are a tangible way we can modernize our fleet, reduce costs, and increase combat capability for the warfighter. Every gallon of fuel saved extends our operational reach and enhances readiness in contested logistics environments, directly supporting the Department’s mission to deliver airpower anytime, anywhere.”



After the initial flight at Eglin, tests will continue at Edwards AFB, California, for multiple airdrop evaluations.



"The successful completion of this prototype install stands as a testament to the unwavering dedication and extraordinary teamwork from the multi-agency program team,” said Jackie Burns, Airframe Modernization Lead for the Air Force Operational Energy Office. “We are well-positioned to continue testing on the airframe that will allow our team to make data-driven decisions about how we can optimize our fleet.”



Although initial testing occurred on the MC-130Js, the goal is to extend Finlets to the entire C-130J fleet.