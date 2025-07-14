Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MC-130J Finlets [Image 3 of 9]

    MC-130J Finlets

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2025

    Photo by Samuel King Jr.                 

    96th Test Wing

    Airman 1st Class Tustin Bridges, 1st Special Operations Wing, and Bryan Jenkins, Vortex Control Technologies, install a 3D-printed Finlet onto the rear door of an MC-130J July 9 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. The 417th Flight Test Squadron’s air crew and engineers will analyze the Finlets’ flight and air handling qualities as well as the aircraft’s airdrop compatibility with the new additions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Samuel King Jr.)

    Date Taken: 07.09.2025
    Date Posted: 07.24.2025 21:48
    Photo ID: 9202818
    VIRIN: 250709-F-OC707-3002
    Resolution: 3000x1942
    Size: 3.18 MB
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Sleeker skies: MC-130J tests new aerodynamic enhancements

    testing
    eglin
    test
    air force
    florida
    airman

