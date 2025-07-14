A 3D-printed Finlet sits on each side of a MC-130J’s tailfin waiting to be tested July 9 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. The 417th Flight Test Squadron’s air crew and engineers will analyze the Finlets’ flight and air handling qualities as well as the aircraft’s airdrop compatibility with the new additions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Samuel King Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2025 21:48
|Photo ID:
|9202826
|VIRIN:
|250709-F-OC707-3001
|Resolution:
|3000x1935
|Size:
|3.97 MB
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, MC-130J Finlets [Image 9 of 9], by Samuel King Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Sleeker skies: MC-130J tests new aerodynamic enhancements
No keywords found.