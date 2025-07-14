MC-130J Finlets

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A 3D-printed Finlet sits on each side of a MC-130J’s tailfin waiting to be tested July 9 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. The 417th Flight Test Squadron’s air crew and engineers will analyze the Finlets’ flight and air handling qualities as well as the aircraft’s airdrop compatibility with the new additions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Samuel King Jr.)