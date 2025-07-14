MC-130J Finlets

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airman 1st Class Tustin Bridges, 1st Special Operations Wing, and Bryan Jenkins, Vortex Control Technologies, install a 3D-printed Finlet onto the rear door of an MC-130J July 9 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. The 417th Flight Test Squadron’s air crew and engineers will analyze the Finlets’ flight and air handling qualities as well as the aircraft’s airdrop compatibility with the new additions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Samuel King Jr.)