    MC-130J Finlets [Image 7 of 9]

    MC-130J Finlets

    UNITED STATES

    07.16.2025

    Photo by Michelle Gigante 

    96th Test Wing

    An MC-130J taxis out for its first flight with new aerodynamic Finlets attached to the aircraft at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, July 16, 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Michelle Gigante)

    Date Taken: 07.16.2025
    Date Posted: 07.24.2025 21:48
    Photo ID: 9202822
    VIRIN: 250716-F-AL359-1046
    Resolution: 3000x1963
    Size: 785.61 KB
    Location: US
