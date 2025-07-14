MC-130J Finlets

A MC-130J waits for its first flight with new aerodynamic Finlets attached to the aircraft at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, July 16, 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Michelle Gigante)
Sleeker skies: MC-130J tests new aerodynamic enhancements
