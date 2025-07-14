Djiboutian military leaders visit Kentucky Air Guard

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Leaders from the Djiboutian armed forces visit the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., July 22, 2025, to learn more about the mission capabilities of the 123rd Airlift Wing. The visit was part of a multi-day information exchange with the Kentucky Guard, which has been teamed with Djibouti for the past 10 years through the National Guard Bureau’s State Partnership Program. The program facilitates cooperation with foreign allies to foster enhanced understanding across all aspects of civil and military affairs. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Dale Greer)