    Djiboutian military leaders visit Kentucky Air Guard [Image 11 of 12]

    Djiboutian military leaders visit Kentucky Air Guard

    LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2025

    Photo by Dale Greer 

    123rd Airlift Wing

    Leaders from the Djiboutian armed forces visit the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., July 22, 2025, to learn more about the mission capabilities of the 123rd Airlift Wing. The visit was part of a multi-day information exchange with the Kentucky Guard, which has been teamed with Djibouti for the past 10 years through the National Guard Bureau’s State Partnership Program. The program facilitates cooperation with foreign allies to foster enhanced understanding across all aspects of civil and military affairs. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Dale Greer)

    State Partnership Program
    Kentucky Air National Guard
    123rd Airlift Wing
    SPP
    Djibouti

