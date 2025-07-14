Djiboutian military visit the Kentucky Air Guard

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Quenichet, commander of the 123rd Airlift Wing, speaks with leaders from the Djiboutian armed forced during their visit to the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., July 22, 2025. The visit was part of a multi-day information exchange with the Kentucky Guard, which has been teamed with Djibouti for the past 10 years through the National Guard Bureau’s State Partnership Program. The program facilitates cooperation with foreign allies to foster enhanced understanding across all aspects of civil and military affairs. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Angelee Barnett)