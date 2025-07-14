Djiboutian military leaders visit Kentucky Air Guard

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Kevin Woodard, non-commissioned officer in charge of the Kentucky Air National Guard’s Fatality Search and Recovery Team, gives a brief of the unit’s capabilities to leaders from the Djiboutian armed forces during their visit to the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., July 22, 2025. The visit was part of a multi-day information exchange with the Kentucky Guard, which has been partnered with Djibouti for the past 10 years through the National Guard Bureau’s State Partnership Program. The program facilitates cooperation with foreign allies to foster enhanced understanding across all aspects of civil and military affairs. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Phil Speck)