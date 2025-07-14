Djiboutian military leaders visit Kentucky Air Guard

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Bruce Bancroft, center, Kentucky’s assistant adjutant general for Air, speaks to leaders from the Djiboutian armed forces about the 123rd Airlift Wing’s mission capabilities during their visit to the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., July 22, 2025. The visit was part of a multi-day information exchange with the Kentucky Guard, which has been teamed with Djibouti for the past 10 years through the National Guard Bureau’s State Partnership Program. The program facilitates cooperation with foreign allies to foster enhanced understanding across all aspects of civil and military affairs. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Phil Speck)
