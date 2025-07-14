Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Djiboutian military visit the Kentucky Air Guard

    Djiboutian military visit the Kentucky Air Guard

    LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Angelee Barnett 

    123rd Airlift Wing

    Leaders from the Djiboutian armed forces examine an all-terrain vehicle employed by the Kentucky National Guard’s Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and high-yield Explosives Enhanced Response Force Package during a visit to the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., July 22, 2025. The visit was part of a multi-day information exchange with the Kentucky Guard, which has been teamed with Djibouti for the past 10 years through the National Guard Bureau’s State Partnership Program. The program facilitates cooperation with foreign allies to foster enhanced understanding across all aspects of civil and military affairs. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Angelee Barnett)

    Date Taken: 07.22.2025
    Date Posted: 07.23.2025 16:00
    Photo ID: 9199114
    VIRIN: 250722-Z-HJ977-1124
    Resolution: 3000x2069
    Size: 3.23 MB
    Location: LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US
    This work, Djiboutian military visit the Kentucky Air Guard, by A1C Angelee Barnett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    State Partnership Program
    Kentucky Air National Guard
    123rd Airlift Wing
    Djibouti

