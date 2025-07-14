Djiboutian military leaders visit Kentucky Air Guard

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Andrew Stratton, center right, logistics non-commissioned officer for the Kentucky National Guard’s Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and high-yield Explosives Enhanced Response Force Package, discusses a pulley system used for personnel search and extraction operations with leaders from the Djiboutian armed forces during their visit to the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., July 22, 2025. The visit was part of a multi-day information exchange with the Kentucky Guard, which has been teamed with Djibouti for the past 10 years through the National Guard Bureau’s State Partnership Program. The program facilitates cooperation with foreign allies to foster enhanced understanding across all aspects of civil and military affairs. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Dale Greer)