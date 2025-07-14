Djiboutian military visit the Kentucky Air Guard

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jacob Maloney, a loadmaster for the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 165th Airlift Squadron, speaks with Col. Ali Aden of the Djiboutian Army about the capabilities of the C-130J Super Hercules at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., June 22, 2025. Aden was visiting the base as part of a multi-day information exchange with the Kentucky Guard, which has been teamed with Djibouti for the past 10 years through the National Guard Bureau’s State Partnership Program. The program facilitates cooperation with foreign allies to foster enhanced understanding across all aspects of civil and military affairs. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Angelee Barnett)