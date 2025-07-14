Date Taken: 07.22.2025 Date Posted: 07.23.2025 11:29 Photo ID: 9197906 VIRIN: 250722-D-FV109-1284 Resolution: 1800x1200 Size: 1.44 MB Location: NEW CUMBERLAND, PENNSYLVANIA, US Hometown: HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Cotman takes command of DLA Distribution [Image 8 of 8], by Dorie Heyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.