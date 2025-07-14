Cotman takes command of DLA Distribution

Photo By Dorie Heyer | Army Brig. Gen. Kevin Cotman (right), incoming commanding general, Defense Logistics...... read more read more Photo By Dorie Heyer | Army Brig. Gen. Kevin Cotman (right), incoming commanding general, Defense Logistics Agency Distribution, accepts the guidon from Army Lt. Gen. Mark Simerly (left), director, DLA, signifying his assumption of command during a ceremony held at DLA Distribution headquarters in New Cumberland, Pennsylvania, July 22. (DoD photo by Dorie Heyer, released) see less | View Image Page

Army Brig. Gen. Kevin Cotman assumed command of Defense Logistics Agency Distribution from Perry Knight, acting commander and deputy commander, DLA Distribution, during a ceremony held July 22 at the command’s headquarters in New Cumberland.



Army Lt. Gen. Mark Simerly, DLA Director, presided over the event and welcomed Cotman, who previously served as the commander of DLA Energy Americas, back to DLA.



“DLA Distribution has always been blessed with outstanding leadership and Brigadier General Cotman is no exception,” he said. “He’s an extraordinary leader whose passion for service and unwavering commitment to excellence are an inspiration to those with whom he serves.”



Simerly also praised the DLA Distribution workforce for their hard work and dedication.



“To the Distribution team, keep up your phenomenal work as you continue to serve our warfighters and our nation. You are more than employees of this command. You are its strength, its engine and its future.”



Cotman addressed the DLA Distribution workforce and laid out his key priorities.



“DLA Distribution is the backbone of our military's supply chain. You are the vital link that ensures our warfighters have what they need, when they need it, wherever they need it,” Cotman said. “My vision for DLA Distribution is one of excellence, innovation and solid commitment to the warfighter. I expect every member of this team to embrace a culture of working together, continuous improvement, to challenge the status quo and to seek out opportunities to enhance our performance.”



Cotman, a native of Hampton, Virginia, was commissioned into the Quartermaster Corps from the United States Military Academy in 1994. His extensive career includes various leadership and staff assignments, such as serving as an instructor and commanding the 16th Quartermaster Company. He notably served multiple tours in the Republic of Korea and deployed to Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom with the 82nd Airborne Division, where he held critical operations and executive officer roles. Cotman commanded the 82nd Brigade Support Battalion and later DLA Energy Americas. He also held senior staff positions within the Joint Staff and at Headquarters, Department of the Army, including executive officer roles to the Vice Director of the Army Staff and Deputy Chief of Staff, G-4. He holds master’s degrees in business administration and national resource strategy.