Cotman takes command of DLA Distribution

Army Brig. Gen. Kevin Cotman (right), incoming commanding general, Defense Logistics Agency Distribution, accepts the guidon from Army Lt. Gen. Mark Simerly (left), director, DLA, signifying his assumption of command during a ceremony held at DLA Distribution headquarters in New Cumberland, Pennsylvania, July 22.

(DoD photo by Dorie Heyer, released)