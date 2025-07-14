Cotman takes command of DLA Distribution

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Army Brig. Gen. Kevin Cotman (right), incoming commanding general, Defense Logistics Agency Distribution, shakes the hand of Army Lt. Gen. Mark Simerly (center), director, DLA, after his assumption of command during a ceremony held at DLA Distribution headquarters in New Cumberland, Pennsylvania, July 22.

(DoD photo by Dorie Heyer, released)